Gameday 53: Penguins vs. Hurricanes

Penguins vs. Hurricanes

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | FS-CR

The Penguins return home to the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena as they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes in a divisional matchup on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Pens will look to get back in the win column after splitting a back-to-back, the latter half of which was a 3-2 loss in Toronto that saw the Leafs score 3 unanswered to eclipse and overcome a 2-0 Penguins lead early in the game.

The Penguins played a solid game, but against the class of the Eastern Conference, solid won’t get you the decision you’d like to see.

Justin Schultz returned to practice with full contact on Monday, so that’s great. Although. all things considered, you have to wonder how much he moves the needle in the lineup being that he won’t replace Jack Johnson, who fucking sucks.

Mike Sullivan says Justin Schultz will not play tonight but is close to making his return. pic.twitter.com/V234VfbE56 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 5, 2019

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Pearson – Bjugstad – Kessel

Simon – McCann – Hornqvist

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Riikola

Pettersson – Johnson

Murray

The Canes are a bit of an anomaly. They drive play, averaging 35.7 shots on goal per game (best in the league), while surrendering just 27.9 against (also best in the league). Certainly, some of that can be attributed to score effects, but those numbers are staggering when you consider that their 55.47CF% is tied for best in the league with the San Jose Sharks. You’d have to go to the 13th place team on the list to find the next squad out of the playoff picture in the Florida Panthers (stats courtesy Natural Stat Trick)

The Canes have amassed 56 points in 52 games and shit 3 points out of the Wild Card in the East, trailing Columbus and tied with Buffalo, though each of those teams hold a game in hand on the Canes.

Sebastian Aho leads the Canes in most offensive categories, having a banner year with 24G, 36A, and 60 points. He’s poised for career numbers in all three categories, as he had 29G, 36A, and 65P last year in 78 games.

Carolina’s woes may be at least partially tied to their lagging power play (24th in the league at 16.1%) and pedestrian penalty kill (17th in the league at 79.5%).

The Canes flipped Viktor Rask for Nino Neiderreiter a few weeks back and Neiderreiter has assumed top line duties for the club alongside the aforementioned Aho and captain Justin Williams.

Neiderreiter – Aho – Williams

Ferland – Wallmark – Teravainen

Svechnikov – Martinook – McGinn

Foegele – McKegg – Maenalanen

Slavin – Hamilton

Pesce – Faulk

de Haan – van Riemsdyk

Mrazek

Weather the Storm.

Go Pens.