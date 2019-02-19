UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos
Feb 23, 2019
O2 Arena
Prague, Czech Republic
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Jan Blachowicz (23-7, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Thiago Santos (20-6, #5 ranked light heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Stefan Struve (28-11, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-5-1, #16 ranked heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante (17-10, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Liz Carmouche (12-6, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
John Dodson (20-10, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan (11-1, #19 ranked bantamweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Magomed Ankalaev (10-1, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu (14-2)
Prelims (ESPN2 – 11:00 am Eastern)
Welterweights:
Dwight Grant (8-2, #76 ranked welterweight) vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-2, #72 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Daniel Teymur (6-2, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold (17-2-1, #51 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Veronica Macedo (5-2-1, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson (5-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Damir Hadzovic (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-4, #40 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Michel Prazeres (26-2, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Ismail Naurdiev (17-2)
Lightweights:
Rustam Khabilov (23-3, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (14-2, #22 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Damir Ismagulov (17-2, #68 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez (15-1)
Betting Odds:
