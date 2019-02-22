Watch: Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Nets 100th Point

It's Feb. 21 and @86Kucherov has 100 points.

The 25-year-old @TBLightning forward is the first player in 22 years to hit 100 points in 62 or fewer games – Mario Lemieux did so in his 61st game in 1996-97. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Vb2VoUwCrw

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2019