Look: Ja Morant shows off beautiful girlfriend on Valentine's Day

Ja Morant has been one of the most exciting players in college basketball this season, and he’s a big reason Murray State is a sleeper to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Morant has put the team on his back a number of times this season, and basketball fans should make sure to tune in to watch him ball out on the court during March Madness, as he’s extremely entertaining to watch.

He’s averaging a ridiculous 24.6 points per game, 10 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Not only that, he’s also shooting an impressive 50.3 percent from the field, even with the defense keying on him. He’s only a sophomore, but don’t be surprised if he declares for the NBA Draft and ends up a top-three pick.

Morant has been one of the most popular players in college basketball this year, so everyone wants to know who he’s dating. We now know, due to this Instagram post, in which he shouted her out on Valentine’s Day.

We might be seeing more of her at March Madness, so stay tuned.