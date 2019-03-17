Look: Cassius Winston's stunning girlfriend shows off great smile

Michigan State has a long history of success in the NCAA Tournament, and the Spartans appear set for another deep run in their 2019 campaign.

A big reason for that is star point guard Cassius Winston, who is one of the best passers in college basketball. He has incredible vision, and sees the court extremely well. Winston can score as well, averaging 19 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Often cheering him on is the beautiful Arin Elizabeth, his girlfriend. The two have been dating for awhile now, and we might see her at the NCAA Tournament later this week. To be able to recognize her, you’ll want to see some photos (via her Twitter account) and we’ve got you covered.

