UCF big man Tacko Fall is a tall order — literally — for any opposing team to attempt to slow down.

Fall is nearly a foot taller than most of his opponents, and it’s part of why he’s such a dominant player. He averages 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and that’s with opposing teams going out of their way to avoid him whenever possible.

A funny scene took place when CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson was seen on the court while UCF was practicing. She took a photo with Fall, and yeah, he towered over her.

Wall was nearly three feet taller than her, as Wolfson came up to his midsection.