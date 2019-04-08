Look: Kyle Guy's awesome leg tattoo goes viral

UVA star Kyle Guy has become a huge fan favorite in the NCAA tournament, as his leadership, and his flair for knocking down shots in clutch moments of games, have turned heads.

Guy calmly drained three free throws in the final second of the team’s Final Four matchup — an extremely difficult task for a young player — to lift his team to the national championship game.

He’s obviously being noticed for his play on the court, but also for his awesome leg tattoo, which fans have been talking about. It depicts a tiger with its mouth open, and inside is David standing on top of Goliath after having conquered him.

Gotta love Guy embracing the underdog role. We all love a “David” in the sports world.