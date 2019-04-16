NHL

Gameday R1G4: Valar Morghulis

By April 16, 2019

By: |

Penguins vs. Islanders

Round 1, Game 4 – Islanders Lead Series 3-0

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:30PM Eastern – NBCSN | AT&TSN

Seems every station on the TV
is saying Simon’s bad at hockey
If every pageview was torn from the stat dweebs,
would Corsi still drive the Twitter machine?
The metrics, matchups and outrage are endless –
identity can leave you selfless.

We will not witness this anymore
This is the end for you my Pens
We can’t forecheck, we cannot win
on and on, we write our blogs and
on and on, the twitter wars wage on and
on and on, we spread our sheets for more
four more!

Your eyes are testing but you can’t see
these numbers moving to high xG
a blitzkrieg of spreadsheets to break your will
I hope you choke on every cell

Look. It’s been a fun one so far, and this one might be the last one. If it is, then it is. If it’s not, then it’ll be the same old song on Thursday.

Don’t forget this:

We’re gonna be okay, fam. #blessed

And seriously, leave it to this team, who have been written off as done at least 2 or 3 times this season to win 3 in a row only to lose in devastating Game 7 fashion. Or maybe just win 4 in a row. Anything could (technically) happen.

McCann – Crosby – Guentzel

Rust – Malkin – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

And for the Islanders, who look to clinch their first playoff series since 1993:

Lee – Barzal – Eberle

Bailey – Nelson – Kuhnhackl

Beauvillier – Filppula – Komarov

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Leddy – Boychuk

Pelech – Pulock

Toews – Mayfield

Lehner

Ole Fishlips is Dead Now.

Go Pens.

NHL, Penguins

