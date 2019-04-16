Gameday R1G4: Valar Morghulis

Penguins vs. Islanders

Round 1, Game 4 – Islanders Lead Series 3-0

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:30PM Eastern – NBCSN | AT&TSN

Seems every station on the TV

is saying Simon’s bad at hockey

If every pageview was torn from the stat dweebs,

would Corsi still drive the Twitter machine?

The metrics, matchups and outrage are endless –

identity can leave you selfless.

We will not witness this anymore

This is the end for you my Pens

We can’t forecheck, we cannot win

on and on, we write our blogs and

on and on, the twitter wars wage on and

on and on, we spread our sheets for more

four more!

Your eyes are testing but you can’t see

these numbers moving to high xG

a blitzkrieg of spreadsheets to break your will

I hope you choke on every cell

Look. It’s been a fun one so far, and this one might be the last one. If it is, then it is. If it’s not, then it’ll be the same old song on Thursday.

Don’t forget this:

should things not go the Penguins way tonight, a little visualization to provide some perspective pic.twitter.com/33NlZR7Ygi — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) April 16, 2019

We’re gonna be okay, fam. #blessed

And seriously, leave it to this team, who have been written off as done at least 2 or 3 times this season to win 3 in a row only to lose in devastating Game 7 fashion. Or maybe just win 4 in a row. Anything could (technically) happen.

Sullivan: "What's critical is we score one more than them. That's the most critical takeaway. It's a 60-minute game. We have to be ready to go from the drop of the puck." -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 16, 2019

McCann – Crosby – Guentzel

Rust – Malkin – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

And for the Islanders, who look to clinch their first playoff series since 1993:

Lee – Barzal – Eberle

Bailey – Nelson – Kuhnhackl

Beauvillier – Filppula – Komarov

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Leddy – Boychuk

Pelech – Pulock

Toews – Mayfield

Lehner

Ole Fishlips is Dead Now.

Go Pens.