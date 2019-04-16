Gameday R1G4: Valar Morghulis

Penguins vs. Islanders
Round 1, Game 4 – Islanders Lead Series 3-0
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:30PM Eastern – NBCSN | AT&TSN
Seems every station on the TV
is saying Simon’s bad at hockey
If every pageview was torn from the stat dweebs,
would Corsi still drive the Twitter machine?
The metrics, matchups and outrage are endless –
identity can leave you selfless.
We will not witness this anymore
This is the end for you my Pens
We can’t forecheck, we cannot win
on and on, we write our blogs and
on and on, the twitter wars wage on and
on and on, we spread our sheets for more
four more!
Your eyes are testing but you can’t see
these numbers moving to high xG
a blitzkrieg of spreadsheets to break your will
I hope you choke on every cell
Look. It’s been a fun one so far, and this one might be the last one. If it is, then it is. If it’s not, then it’ll be the same old song on Thursday.
Don’t forget this:
We’re gonna be okay, fam. #blessed
And seriously, leave it to this team, who have been written off as done at least 2 or 3 times this season to win 3 in a row only to lose in devastating Game 7 fashion. Or maybe just win 4 in a row. Anything could (technically) happen.
McCann – Crosby – Guentzel
Rust – Malkin – Kessel
Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist
Aston-Reese – Cullen – Wilson
Dumoulin – Letang
Johnson – Schultz
Pettersson – Gudbranson
Murray
And for the Islanders, who look to clinch their first playoff series since 1993:
Lee – Barzal – Eberle
Bailey – Nelson – Kuhnhackl
Beauvillier – Filppula – Komarov
Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck
Leddy – Boychuk
Pelech – Pulock
Toews – Mayfield
Lehner
Ole Fishlips is Dead Now.
Go Pens.
