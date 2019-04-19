T.J. Oshie Hurt by Dirty Check

Last night, during the third period of game four, Hurricanes Warren Foegele drove a vulnerable Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie into the boards with a dirty push check. For his efforts, Foegele was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding. IMHO, this play was worthy of a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

“It was a defenseless player that was quite a distance from the boards,” Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said. “It’s an extremely dangerous play, and [Oshie] will not be with our team for a while. He won’t be playing anytime soon.”

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety is looking at the hit.