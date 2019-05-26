By: Jeff Fox | May 26, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith

June 1, 2019

Ericsson Globe

Stockholm, Sweden

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,556 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alexander Gustafsson (18-5, #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (31-14, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (15-4, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6, 1 NC, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimi Manuwa (17-5, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (11-1, #21 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Makwan Amirkhani (14-3, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold (18-2-1, #47 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Damir Hadzovic (13-4, #26 ranked lightweight) vs Christos Giagos (16-7, #59 ranked lightweight))

Featherweights:

Daniel Teymur (6-3, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Sung Bin Jo (9-0)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 10:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Tonya Evinger (19-7, 1 NC, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg (8-4, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Stevie Ray (22-8, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos (16-3-1, #26 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Nick Hein (14-4, 1 NC, #57 ranked lightweight) vs Frank Camacho (21-7, #69 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Bea Malecki (2-0) vs Eduarda Santana (3-0)

Light Heavyweights:

Darko Stosic (13-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (9-3, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Joel Alvarez (15-2, #71 ranked lightweight) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-3)

Welterweights:

Rostem Akman (6-0) vs Sergey Khandozhko (25-5-1)

