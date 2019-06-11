Busch Stadium to offer epic Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 viewing party for Blues fans

The St. Louis Blues are on the verge of winning their first-ever Stanley Cup title, but there’s no more room for error, as Wednesday’s Game 7 at TD Garden is for all the marbles.

St. Louis had a chance to win the title at home, but Boston was absolutely dominant in the elimination Game 6, winning 5-1.

The city is gearing up for all the excitement and passion that comes along with a winner-take-all Game 7, and the Cardinals are doing all they can to help fans engage.

Busch Stadium will open its doors to house Blues fans for an outdoor viewing party, according to NHL.com. Tickets are currently available, and there should be plenty of them, given that the stadium can hold roughly 45,000 people.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.