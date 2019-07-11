UND Hockey: Greg Johnson Passes Away

(Photo Credit: UND Athletics).

On Monday, University of North Dakota Hockey fans received some bad news. UND’s all-time leading scorer Greg Johnson (1989-93) has passed away. Johnson, 48, was UND’s all-time leading scorer with (74g-198a—272pts). In four seasons with the Fighting Sioux, the three-time All-American, Johnson had an amazing 1.75 points per game average.

Johnson left UND and went on to play in NHL. In 785 games with Detroit Red Wing, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators, Johnson scored (145g-224a—369pts).

Response from UND hockey.

“The UND hockey family is saddened to learn of Greg Johnson’s passing,” UND head hockey coach Brad Berry said in a release from the school. “Our heart-felt sympathies and thoughts are with Greg’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. He was Hall of Fame athlete and more importantly, a Hall of Fame man. He will be greatly missed.”

Response from the Nashville Predators.

“The entire Nashville Predators organization is shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Greg Johnson,” The Nashville Predators said in a release. “Greg was an original Predator, coming to us in the expansion draft and serving as the team’s second-ever team captain, and first Predators captain to lead the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“During his time in Nashville, he was a consummate professional and terrific teammate who was an integral part of our community and in developing the Predators culture that we experience today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Kristin and his daughters Carson and Piper. We offer our full support to them at this very difficult time.”

In 2010, Johnson was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

“We were very saddened to hear of Greg’s passing,” Diane Imrie, the hall’s executive-director, said. His contributions to the history of hockey in Thunder Bay were pretty outstanding.”

Twitter Responds

It was a privilege to call Greg Johnson a friend. Kind respectful sincere from a wonderful family. Rest In Peace #googs — tim hennessy (@tim_cctimh) July 9, 2019

RIP My friend. It was a pleasure playing with you. You were a kind even keeled soul. I’ll never forget your leadership and dedication. An honor to call you a teammate. Until we meet again. 💔#gregjohnson pic.twitter.com/Lhue74od8C — Corey Hirsch (@CoreyHirsch) July 9, 2019

"We weren’t just teammates. We were really good friends and we did a lot together.” Tom Fitzgerald reflects on the life of Greg Johnson. @THNKenCampbell with more:https://t.co/OBvD4SiL7q — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 11, 2019

Just awful to hear this today. #Nashville @PredsNHL former captain, Greg Johnson. RIP friend. 🙏🏼Prayers 2 the Johnson family. https://t.co/PSuQNZUdH3 — Jeff Fisher (@CoachJeffFisher) July 9, 2019

The former captain took the first faceoff in @PredsNHL history and still holds the franchise record for short-handed goals and short-handed points. https://t.co/nbRSGROwiB — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) July 9, 2019

Greg Johnson, who was captain of the Predators from 2002-06, died Monday. He was 48 https://t.co/8cZjjcojVz — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 9, 2019