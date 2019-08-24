2018-19 NHLPA Player Poll Results

By: W.B. Philp | August 24, 2019
NHL players were surveyed on more than 20 hockey-related questions with more than 500 players taking part in the poll. Players weighed in on a variety of questions – covering skills, arenas, teams and a few other entertaining topics in between.
Here are this season’s #NHLPAPlayerPoll results.
SKILLS
Who is the best forward?
Coming off back-to-back seasons receiving the Ted Lindsay Award, Connor McDavid being tabbed as the top forward is well-earned. The speed and skill that he brings to every shift makes the game uncomfortable for his opponents and entertaining for the fans.
Who is the best defenseman?
After winning his first Norris Trophy in 2017-18, Victor Hedman is recognized here as not just the best defenceman on the best team in the league this season – but the best in the entire league.
Who is the best goalie?
Carey Price long ago earned the respect of everyone in the game as one of the top goalies in the world. After missing time last season due to injury, the third netminder to ever receive the Ted Lindsay Award (2014-15) has helped the Habs outperform pre-season projections, as he recaptured his form.
Who has the best shot?
Having victimized many opponents with his trademark one-timer, Alex Ovechkin‘s shot is both universally feared and acknowledged as the best in the game. His elite shot has earned him a coveted spot on the all-time leaderboard for NHL power-play goals, and he’s not done ascending it yet.
PLAYERS
Who is the most underrated player?
One of the elite talents in the game turned heads this season by scoring what might be the goal of the year – as part of his second NHL career hat trick – against the Montreal Canadiens. A couple of more goals like that and Aleksander Barkov will no longer be considered underrated.
Who is the most difficult player to play against?
The NHL is made up of the best hockey players in the world, and according to them, the most difficult NHL player to line up against is Connor McDavid. Many defencemen experience sleepless nights prior to playing against McDavid.
Which player would you select to start a franchise with?
The reigning two-time Ted Lindsay Award recipient is a ‘generational talent’ and the players know that if you were starting an NHL franchise, you could do no better than choosing No. 97.
Who is the game’s best trash-talker?
Brad Marchand is one of the game’s best players, and while his opponents may not always appreciate the on-ice banter, they have recognized Marchand for his art of the chirp.
Who is the game’s worst trash-talker?
Is it possible to be the best and worst at something? Maybe not, but despite also being named the game’s best trash talker, the players’ vote goes to show Brad Marchand’s chirps aren’t for everyone.
Who would make the best TV analyst once they retire?
With his boisterous personality, knowledge of the game, playful humour, cutting-edge fashion sense, and TV-hosting experience, it comes as no surprise that P.K. Subban tops the list in this on-air personality category.
Who would make the best NHL GM once they retire?
Do on-ice skills translate to building a hockey team from the front office? Current NHL players clearly believe so, as Sidney Crosby tops the list here with Jason Spezza close behind.
Who is the funniest player?
It’s proven that the more fun you make something, the more likely you are to be successful at it. That describes 2019 NHL All-Star Keith Yandle well, as he was voted funniest player in the NHL. Night after night, Yandle is consistently one of the most energetic, witty personalities on the ice.
Who is the best current female hockey player?
Over the past 12-plus years, Hilary Knight of Team USA and currently Les Canadiennes de Montreal, has proven herself to be one of the most dominant and enduring forces in women’s hockey both internationally and in North America. She’s broken countless records, and with a 12-strong medal record, it’s safe to say Knight will be a lasting figure of excellence in the sport.
Would you be in favor of a regular-season game (similar to MLB Players’ Weekend) featuring nicknames on jerseys, etc.?
Hockey personalities are in a league all on their own, and in that spirit, the players are decidedly in favour of adding an initiative similiar to the MLB ‘Players’ Weekend’, where they could showcase their personalities, including sporting monikers on their jerseys for a regular-season game.
ARENAS AND TEAMS
Which arena has the best atmosphere?
No surprise here! Living up to its bill as the live entertainment capital of the world, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ran away as the most popular choice for the best atmosphere in the league.
Which arena has the best ice?
For the second straight season, Bell Centre was deemed to have the best ice in the league by the players. The vote for the home of the Montreal Canadiens increased by 1.62% since the 2017-18 Player Poll.
Who is the best NHL team mascot?
It him. Gritty. By a margin as big and terrifying as he is, Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers is the players’ clear-cut favourite mascot across all 31 teams. We couldn’t be happier for the league’s newest, zaniest character.
OFF-ICE
Who is the best-dressed player?
When it comes to style, Henrik Lundqvist’s game translates seamlessly from guarding the blue paint to walking the red carpet. Named to Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 list in 2017, The King has clearly still got it.
Who has the best hair in the league?
If you google “hockey hair”, Erik Karlsson’s picture is among the top results – and it’s also the top respected flow in the league.
Who has the best nickname?
On a list of legendary hockey nicknames that includes handles like “Boom Boom”, “Pickles”, “The Hammer” and “Magic Man”, Tomas Tatar comes out on top here as “Tuna”.
What is your favorite sport to follow outside of hockey?
Countless hockey players either partake or host charity golf tournaments in the off-season, so it comes as little surprise that golf took the top spot of the players’ favorite sport outside the rink.
Who is your favorite athlete outside of hockey?
When it comes to hockey players as fans of other sports, it’s clear that NHL players recognize and respect dominance. The answers here are a who’s who of generational talent across the sports landscape.
