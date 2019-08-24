2018-19 NHLPA Player Poll Results

NHL players were surveyed on more than 20 hockey-related questions with more than 500 players taking part in the poll. Players weighed in on a variety of questions – covering skills, arenas, teams and a few other entertaining topics in between.

Here are this season’s #NHLPAPlayerPoll results.

SKILLS

Who is the best forward?

63.6% CONNOR MCDAVID Edmonton Oilers 17.2% SIDNEY CROSBY Pittsburgh Penguins 4.1% NATHAN MACKINNON Colorado Avalanche 3.7% NIKITA KUCHEROV Tampa Bay Lightning 1.7% ALEKSANDER BARKOV Florida Panthers

Coming off back-to-back seasons receiving the Ted Lindsay Award, Connor McDavid being tabbed as the top forward is well-earned. The speed and skill that he brings to every shift makes the game uncomfortable for his opponents and entertaining for the fans. Other 9.7% Total Votes: 517

Who is the best defenseman?

31.7% VICTOR HEDMAN Tampa Bay Lightning 20.9% DREW DOUGHTY Los Angeles Kings 10.6% BRENT BURNS San Jose Sharks 9.5% ERIK KARLSSON San Jose Sharks 6.1% ROMAN JOSI Nashville Predators After winning his first Norris Trophy in 2017-18, Victor Hedman is recognized here as not just the best defenceman on the best team in the league this season – but the best in the entire league. Other 21.1% Total Votes: 473

Who is the best goalie?

29.9% CAREY PRICE Montreal Canadiens 17.3% PEKKA RINNE Nashville Predators 17.1% ANDREI VASILEVSKIY Tampa Bay Lightning 6.5% MARC-ANDRE FLEURY Vegas Golden Knights 4.8% SERGEI BOBROVSKY Columbus Blue Jackets

Carey Price long ago earned the respect of everyone in the game as one of the top goalies in the world. After missing time last season due to injury, the third netminder to ever receive the Ted Lindsay Award (2014-15) has helped the Habs outperform pre-season projections, as he recaptured his form. Other 24.4% Total Votes: 475

Who has the best shot?

50.2%

ALEX OVECHKIN

Washington Capitals

14.6% SHEA WEBER Montreal Canadiens 12.6% PATRIK LAINE Winnipeg Jets 8.0% AUSTON MATTHEWS Toronto Maple Leafs 1.9% STEVEN STAMKOS Tampa Bay Lightning Having victimized many opponents with his trademark one-timer, Alex Ovechkin‘s shot is both universally feared and acknowledged as the best in the game. His elite shot has earned him a coveted spot on the all-time leaderboard for NHL power-play goals, and he’s not done ascending it yet. Other 12.8% Total Votes: 486

PLAYERS Who is the most underrated player? 21.5% ALEKSANDER BARKOV Florida Panthers 11.4% NICKLAS BACKSTROM Washington Capitals 7.7% BRAYDEN POINT Tampa Bay Lightning 4.4% EVGENY KUZNETSOV Washington Capitals 4.4% MIKKO RANTANEN Colorado Avalanche One of the elite talents in the game turned heads this season by scoring what might be the goal of the year – as part of his second NHL career hat trick – against the Montreal Canadiens. A couple of more goals like that and Aleksander Barkov will no longer be considered underrated. Other 50.6% Total Votes: 405 Who is the most difficult player to play against? 30.9% CONNOR MCDAVID Edmonton Oilers 16.0% SIDNEY CROSBY Pittsburgh Penguins 9.2% PATRICE BERGERON Boston Bruins 5.0% NATHAN MACKINNON Colorado Avalanche 3.5% ANZE KOPITAR Los Angeles Kings The NHL is made up of the best hockey players in the world, and according to them, the most difficult NHL player to line up against is Connor McDavid. Many defencemen experience sleepless nights prior to playing against McDavid. Other 35.4% Total Votes: 401 Which player would you select to start a franchise with? 60.0% CONNOR MCDAVID Edmonton Oilers 18.5% SIDNEY CROSBY Pittsburgh Penguins 4.3% AUSTON MATTHEWS Toronto Maple Leafs 1.7% PATRICE BERGERON Boston Bruins 1.4% NATHAN MACKINNON Colorado Avalanche The reigning two-time Ted Lindsay Award recipient is a ‘generational talent’ and the players know that if you were starting an NHL franchise, you could do no better than choosing No. 97. Other 14.1% Total Votes: 417 Who is the game’s best trash-talker? 21.3% BRAD MARCHAND Boston Bruins 11.8% DREW DOUGHTY Los Angeles Kings 5.5% RYAN REAVES Vegas Golden Knights 4.8% CLAUDE GIROUX Philadelphia Flyers 3.3% NICK COUSINS Arizona Coyotes Brad Marchand is one of the game’s best players, and while his opponents may not always appreciate the on-ice banter, they have recognized Marchand for his art of the chirp. Other 53.3% Total Votes: 272 Who is the game’s worst trash-talker? 12.5% BRAD MARCHAND Boston Bruins 5.5% ANTOINE ROUSSEL Vancouver Canucks 5.1% P.K. SUBBAN Nashville Predators 4.7% NICK COUSINS Arizona Coyotes 3.5% BRENDAN LEMIEUX New York Rangers Is it possible to be the best and worst at something? Maybe not, but despite also being named the game’s best trash talker, the players’ vote goes to show Brad Marchand’s chirps aren’t for everyone. Other 68.8% Total Votes: 256 Who would make the best TV analyst once they retire? 10.8% P.K. SUBBAN Nashville Predators 4.1% KEITH YANDLE Florida Panthers 2.4% RYAN REAVES Vegas Golden Knights 2.0% RON HAINSEY Toronto Maple Leafs 2.0% ALEX STALOCK Minnesota Wild With his boisterous personality, knowledge of the game, playful humour, cutting-edge fashion sense, and TV-hosting experience, it comes as no surprise that P.K. Subban tops the list in this on-air personality category. Other 78.7% Total Votes: 296 Who would make the best NHL GM once they retire? 5.5% SIDNEY CROSBY Pittsburgh Penguins 4.8% JASON SPEZZA Dallas Stars 4.5% BROOKS ORPIK Washington Capitals 3.8% MARK SCHEIFELE Winnipeg Jets 3.8% DEREK STEPAN Arizona Coyotes Do on-ice skills translate to building a hockey team from the front office? Current NHL players clearly believe so, as Sidney Crosby tops the list here with Jason Spezza close behind. Other 77.7% Total Votes: 291 Who is the funniest player? 12.1% KEITH YANDLE Florida Panthers 7.8% DREW DOUGHTY Los Angeles Kings 3.2% DUSTIN BYFUGLIEN Winnipeg Jets 2.8% BRENT BURNS San Jose Sharks 2.5% DAN GIRARDI Tampa Bay Lightning It’s proven that the more fun you make something, the more likely you are to be successful at it. That describes 2019 NHL All-Star Keith Yandle well, as he was voted funniest player in the NHL. Night after night, Yandle is consistently one of the most energetic, witty personalities on the ice. Other 71.6% Total Votes: 282 Who is the best current female hockey player? 27.6% HILARY KNIGHT Les Canadiennes de Montreal (CWHL) 24.1% MARIE-PHILIP POULIN Les Canadiennes de Montreal (CWHL) 12.8% AMANDA KESSEL Metropolitan Riveters (NWHL) 5.9% KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD Minnesota Whitecaps (NWHL) 5.9% EMILY PFALZER Buffalo Beauts (NWHL) Over the past 12-plus years, Hilary Knight of Team USA and currently Les Canadiennes de Montreal, has proven herself to be one of the most dominant and enduring forces in women’s hockey both internationally and in North America. She’s broken countless records, and with a 12-strong medal record, it’s safe to say Knight will be a lasting figure of excellence in the sport. Other 23.6% Total Votes: 203 Would you be in favor of a regular-season game (similar to MLB Players’ Weekend) featuring nicknames on jerseys, etc.? 66.8% YES 33.2% NO Hockey personalities are in a league all on their own, and in that spirit, the players are decidedly in favour of adding an initiative similiar to the MLB ‘Players’ Weekend’, where they could showcase their personalities, including sporting monikers on their jerseys for a regular-season game. Total Votes: 373 ARENAS AND TEAMS Which arena has the best atmosphere? 42.5% T-MOBILE ARENA Las Vegas, Nevada 21.2% BELL CENTRE Montreal, Quebec 14.1% BRIDGESTONE ARENA Nashville, Tennessee 10.9% UNITED CENTER Chicago, Illinois 3.0% BELL MTS PLACE Winnipeg, Manitoba No surprise here! Living up to its bill as the live entertainment capital of the world, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ran away as the most popular choice for the best atmosphere in the league. Other 8.3% Total Votes: 468 Which arena has the best ice? 29.6% BELL CENTRE Montreal, Quebec 20.4% ROGERS PLACE Edmonton, Alberta 11.4% BELL MTS PLACE Winnipeg, Manitoba 8.5% XCEL ENERGY CENTER Saint Paul, Minnesota 4.8% T-MOBILE ARENA Las Vegas, Nevada For the second straight season, Bell Centre was deemed to have the best ice in the league by the players. The vote for the home of the Montreal Canadiens increased by 1.62% since the 2017-18 Player Poll. Other 25.4% Total Votes: 378 Who is the best NHL team mascot? 69.4% GRITTY Philadelphia Flyers 2.7% CARLTON THE BEAR Toronto Maple Leafs 2.4% YOUPPI! Montreal Canadiens 2.4% GNASH Nashville Predators 1.8% VICTOR E. GREEN Dallas Stars It him. Gritty. By a margin as big and terrifying as he is, Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers is the players’ clear-cut favourite mascot across all 31 teams. We couldn’t be happier for the league’s newest, zaniest character. Other 21.3% Total Votes: 333 OFF-ICE Who is the best-dressed player? 25.8% HENRIK LUNDQVIST New York Rangers 7.6% P.K. SUBBAN Nashville Predators 4.6% ERIK KARLSSON San Jose Sharks 2.7% BRENT BURNS San Jose Sharks 2.4% TYLER SEGUIN Dallas Stars When it comes to style, Henrik Lundqvist’s game translates seamlessly from guarding the blue paint to walking the red carpet. Named to Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 list in 2017, The King has clearly still got it. Other 56.8% Total Votes: 329 Who has the best hair in the league? 18.4% ERIK KARLSSON San Jose Sharks 6.6% HENRIK LUNDQVIST New York Rangers 5.7% WILLIAM KARLSSON Vegas Golden Knights 3.9% BRENT BURNS San Jose Sharks 3.6% WILLIAM NYLANDER Toronto Maple Leafs If you google “hockey hair”, Erik Karlsson’s picture is among the top results – and it’s also the top respected flow in the league. Other 61.6% Total Votes: 331 Who has the best nickname? 5.6% TOMAS “TUNA” TATAR Montreal Canadiens 5.2% ARTEMI “BREADMAN” PANARIN Columbus Blue Jackets 3.2% MARKO “SNACKS” DANO Winnipeg Jets 3.2% CHRISTIAN “STINKY” FISCHER Arizona Coyotes 2.0% CONNOR “MCJESUS” MCDAVID Edmonton Oilers On a list of legendary hockey nicknames that includes handles like “Boom Boom”, “Pickles”, “The Hammer” and “Magic Man”, Tomas Tatar comes out on top here as “Tuna”. Other 80.6% Total Votes: 248 What is your favorite sport to follow outside of hockey? 29.4% GOLF 25.7% FOOTBALL 21.0% SOCCER 6.8% BASEBALL 6.6% BASKETBALL Other 10.5% Total Votes: 439 Countless hockey players either partake or host charity golf tournaments in the off-season, so it comes as little surprise that golf took the top spot of the players’ favorite sport outside the rink. Who is your favorite athlete outside of hockey? 24.4% TIGER WOODS 11.3% ROGER FEDERER 9.5% LEBRON JAMES 8.7% TOM BRADY 5.7% LIONEL MESSI When it comes to hockey players as fans of other sports, it’s clear that NHL players recognize and respect dominance. The answers here are a who’s who of generational talent across the sports landscape. Other 40.4% Total Votes: 389 All information courtesy of NHLPA.com

