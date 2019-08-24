NHL

2018-19 NHLPA Player Poll Results

NHL

2018-19 NHLPA Player Poll Results

By August 24, 2019

By:

NHL players were surveyed on more than 20 hockey-related questions with more than 500 players taking part in the poll. Players weighed in on a variety of questions – covering skills, arenas, teams and a few other entertaining topics in between.

Here are this season’s #NHLPAPlayerPoll results.

SKILLS

Who is the best forward?

Mar 21, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) skates during warmup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

63.6%
CONNOR MCDAVID
Edmonton Oilers
17.2%
SIDNEY CROSBY
Pittsburgh Penguins
4.1%
NATHAN MACKINNON
Colorado Avalanche
3.7%
NIKITA KUCHEROV
Tampa Bay Lightning
1.7%
ALEKSANDER BARKOV
Florida Panthers

Coming off back-to-back seasons receiving the Ted Lindsay Award, Connor McDavid being tabbed as the top forward is well-earned. The speed and skill that he brings to every shift makes the game uncomfortable for his opponents and entertaining for the fans.

Other 9.7%
Total Votes: 517

Who is the best defenseman?

Feb 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

31.7%
VICTOR HEDMAN
Tampa Bay Lightning
20.9%
DREW DOUGHTY
Los Angeles Kings
10.6%
BRENT BURNS
San Jose Sharks
9.5%
ERIK KARLSSON
San Jose Sharks
6.1%
ROMAN JOSI
Nashville Predators

After winning his first Norris Trophy in 2017-18, Victor Hedman is recognized here as not just the best defenceman on the best team in the league this season – but the best in the entire league.

Other 21.1%
Total Votes: 473

Who is the best goalie?

Feb 25, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays the puck during the second period of their game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

29.9%
CAREY PRICE
Montreal Canadiens
17.3%
PEKKA RINNE
Nashville Predators
17.1%
ANDREI VASILEVSKIY
Tampa Bay Lightning
6.5%
MARC-ANDRE FLEURY
Vegas Golden Knights
4.8%
SERGEI BOBROVSKY
Columbus Blue Jackets

Carey Price long ago earned the respect of everyone in the game as one of the top goalies in the world. After missing time last season due to injury, the third netminder to ever receive the Ted Lindsay Award (2014-15) has helped the Habs outperform pre-season projections, as he recaptured his form.

Other 24.4%
Total Votes: 475

Who has the best shot?

Mar 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

50.2%
ALEX OVECHKIN
Washington Capitals
14.6%
SHEA WEBER
Montreal Canadiens
12.6%
PATRIK LAINE
Winnipeg Jets
8.0%
AUSTON MATTHEWS
Toronto Maple Leafs
1.9%
STEVEN STAMKOS
Tampa Bay Lightning

Having victimized many opponents with his trademark one-timer, Alex Ovechkin‘s shot is both universally feared and acknowledged as the best in the game. His elite shot has earned him a coveted spot on the all-time leaderboard for NHL power-play goals, and he’s not done ascending it yet.

Other 12.8%
Total Votes: 486

PLAYERS

Who is the most underrated player?

Mar 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) plays a puck along the boards during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

21.5%
ALEKSANDER BARKOV
Florida Panthers
11.4%
NICKLAS BACKSTROM
Washington Capitals
7.7%
BRAYDEN POINT
Tampa Bay Lightning
4.4%
EVGENY KUZNETSOV
Washington Capitals
4.4%
MIKKO RANTANEN
Colorado Avalanche

One of the elite talents in the game turned heads this season by scoring what might be the goal of the year – as part of his second NHL career hat trick – against the Montreal Canadiens. A couple of more goals like that and Aleksander Barkov will no longer be considered underrated.

Other 50.6%
Total Votes: 405

Who is the most difficult player to play against?

Mar 4, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks to make a pass against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

30.9%
CONNOR MCDAVID
Edmonton Oilers
16.0%
SIDNEY CROSBY
Pittsburgh Penguins
9.2%
PATRICE BERGERON
Boston Bruins
5.0%
NATHAN MACKINNON
Colorado Avalanche
3.5%
ANZE KOPITAR
Los Angeles Kings

The NHL is made up of the best hockey players in the world, and according to them, the most difficult NHL player to line up against is Connor McDavid. Many defencemen experience sleepless nights prior to playing against McDavid.

Other 35.4%
Total Votes: 401

Which player would you select to start a franchise with?

60.0%
CONNOR MCDAVID
Edmonton Oilers
18.5%
SIDNEY CROSBY
Pittsburgh Penguins
4.3%
AUSTON MATTHEWS
Toronto Maple Leafs
1.7%
PATRICE BERGERON
Boston Bruins
1.4%
NATHAN MACKINNON
Colorado Avalanche

The reigning two-time Ted Lindsay Award recipient is a ‘generational talent’ and the players know that if you were starting an NHL franchise, you could do no better than choosing No. 97.

Other 14.1%
Total Votes: 417

Who is the game’s best trash-talker?

21.3%
BRAD MARCHAND
Boston Bruins
11.8%
DREW DOUGHTY
Los Angeles Kings
5.5%
RYAN REAVES
Vegas Golden Knights
4.8%
CLAUDE GIROUX
Philadelphia Flyers
3.3%
NICK COUSINS
Arizona Coyotes

Brad Marchand is one of the game’s best players, and while his opponents may not always appreciate the on-ice banter, they have recognized Marchand for his art of the chirp.

Other 53.3%
Total Votes: 272

Who is the game’s worst trash-talker?

12.5%
BRAD MARCHAND
Boston Bruins
5.5%
ANTOINE ROUSSEL
Vancouver Canucks
5.1%
P.K. SUBBAN
Nashville Predators
4.7%
NICK COUSINS
Arizona Coyotes
3.5%
BRENDAN LEMIEUX
New York Rangers

Is it possible to be the best and worst at something? Maybe not, but despite also being named the game’s best trash talker, the players’ vote goes to show Brad Marchand’s chirps aren’t for everyone.

Other 68.8%
Total Votes: 256

Who would make the best TV analyst once they retire?

10.8%
P.K. SUBBAN
Nashville Predators
4.1%
KEITH YANDLE
Florida Panthers
2.4%
RYAN REAVES
Vegas Golden Knights
2.0%
RON HAINSEY
Toronto Maple Leafs
2.0%
ALEX STALOCK
Minnesota Wild

With his boisterous personality, knowledge of the game, playful humour, cutting-edge fashion sense, and TV-hosting experience, it comes as no surprise that P.K. Subban tops the list in this on-air personality category.

Other 78.7%
Total Votes: 296

Who would make the best NHL GM once they retire?

5.5%
SIDNEY CROSBY
Pittsburgh Penguins
4.8%
JASON SPEZZA
Dallas Stars
4.5%
BROOKS ORPIK
Washington Capitals
3.8%
MARK SCHEIFELE
Winnipeg Jets
3.8%
DEREK STEPAN
Arizona Coyotes

Do on-ice skills translate to building a hockey team from the front office? Current NHL players clearly believe so, as Sidney Crosby tops the list here with Jason Spezza close behind.

Other 77.7%
Total Votes: 291

Who is the funniest player?

12.1%
KEITH YANDLE
Florida Panthers
7.8%
DREW DOUGHTY
Los Angeles Kings
3.2%
DUSTIN BYFUGLIEN
Winnipeg Jets
2.8%
BRENT BURNS
San Jose Sharks
2.5%
DAN GIRARDI
Tampa Bay Lightning

It’s proven that the more fun you make something, the more likely you are to be successful at it. That describes 2019 NHL All-Star Keith Yandle well, as he was voted funniest player in the NHL. Night after night, Yandle is consistently one of the most energetic, witty personalities on the ice.

Other 71.6%
Total Votes: 282

Who is the best current female hockey player?

27.6%
HILARY KNIGHT
Les Canadiennes de Montreal (CWHL)
24.1%
MARIE-PHILIP POULIN
Les Canadiennes de Montreal (CWHL)
12.8%
AMANDA KESSEL
Metropolitan Riveters (NWHL)
5.9%
KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD
Minnesota Whitecaps (NWHL)
5.9%
EMILY PFALZER
Buffalo Beauts (NWHL)

Over the past 12-plus years, Hilary Knight of Team USA and currently Les Canadiennes de Montreal, has proven herself to be one of the most dominant and enduring forces in women’s hockey both internationally and in North America. She’s broken countless records, and with a 12-strong medal record, it’s safe to say Knight will be a lasting figure of excellence in the sport.

Other 23.6%
Total Votes: 203

Would you be in favor of a regular-season game (similar to MLB Players’ Weekend) featuring nicknames on jerseys, etc.?

66.8%
YES
33.2%
NO

Hockey personalities are in a league all on their own, and in that spirit, the players are decidedly in favour of adding an initiative similiar to the MLB ‘Players’ Weekend’, where they could showcase their personalities, including sporting monikers on their jerseys for a regular-season game.

Total Votes: 373

ARENAS AND TEAMS

Which arena has the best atmosphere?

42.5%
T-MOBILE ARENA
Las Vegas, Nevada
21.2%
BELL CENTRE
Montreal, Quebec
14.1%
BRIDGESTONE ARENA
Nashville, Tennessee
10.9%
UNITED CENTER
Chicago, Illinois
3.0%
BELL MTS PLACE
Winnipeg, Manitoba

No surprise here! Living up to its bill as the live entertainment capital of the world, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ran away as the most popular choice for the best atmosphere in the league.

Other 8.3%
Total Votes: 468

Which arena has the best ice?

29.6%
BELL CENTRE
Montreal, Quebec
20.4%
ROGERS PLACE
Edmonton, Alberta
11.4%
BELL MTS PLACE
Winnipeg, Manitoba
8.5%
XCEL ENERGY CENTER
Saint Paul, Minnesota
4.8%
T-MOBILE ARENA
Las Vegas, Nevada

For the second straight season, Bell Centre was deemed to have the best ice in the league by the players. The vote for the home of the Montreal Canadiens increased by 1.62% since the 2017-18 Player Poll.

Other 25.4%
Total Votes: 378

Who is the best NHL team mascot?

69.4%
GRITTY
Philadelphia Flyers
2.7%
CARLTON THE BEAR
Toronto Maple Leafs
2.4%
YOUPPI!
Montreal Canadiens
2.4%
GNASH
Nashville Predators
1.8%
VICTOR E. GREEN
Dallas Stars

It him. Gritty. By a margin as big and terrifying as he is, Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers is the players’ clear-cut favourite mascot across all 31 teams. We couldn’t be happier for the league’s newest, zaniest character.

Other 21.3%
Total Votes: 333

OFF-ICE

25.8%
HENRIK LUNDQVIST
New York Rangers
7.6%
P.K. SUBBAN
Nashville Predators
4.6%
ERIK KARLSSON
San Jose Sharks
2.7%
BRENT BURNS
San Jose Sharks
2.4%
TYLER SEGUIN
Dallas Stars

When it comes to style, Henrik Lundqvist’s game translates seamlessly from guarding the blue paint to walking the red carpet. Named to Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 list in 2017, The King has clearly still got it.

Other 56.8%
Total Votes: 329

Who has the best hair in the league?

18.4%
ERIK KARLSSON
San Jose Sharks
6.6%
HENRIK LUNDQVIST
New York Rangers
5.7%
WILLIAM KARLSSON
Vegas Golden Knights
3.9%
BRENT BURNS
San Jose Sharks
3.6%
WILLIAM NYLANDER
Toronto Maple Leafs

If you google “hockey hair”, Erik Karlsson’s picture is among the top results – and it’s also the top respected flow in the league.

Other 61.6%
Total Votes: 331

Who has the best nickname?

5.6%
TOMAS “TUNA” TATAR
Montreal Canadiens
5.2%
ARTEMI “BREADMAN” PANARIN
Columbus Blue Jackets
3.2%
MARKO “SNACKS” DANO
Winnipeg Jets
3.2%
CHRISTIAN “STINKY” FISCHER
Arizona Coyotes
2.0%
CONNOR “MCJESUS” MCDAVID
Edmonton Oilers

On a list of legendary hockey nicknames that includes handles like “Boom Boom”, “Pickles”, “The Hammer” and “Magic Man”, Tomas Tatar comes out on top here as “Tuna”.

Other 80.6%
Total Votes: 248

What is your favorite sport to follow outside of hockey?

29.4%
GOLF
25.7%
FOOTBALL
21.0%
SOCCER
6.8%
BASEBALL
6.6%
BASKETBALL
Other 10.5%
Total Votes: 439

Countless hockey players either partake or host charity golf tournaments in the off-season, so it comes as little surprise that golf took the top spot of the players’ favorite sport outside the rink.

Who is your favorite athlete outside of hockey?

Aug 18, 2019; Medinah, IL, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club – No. 3. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

TIGER WOODS
11.3%
ROGER FEDERER
9.5%
LEBRON JAMES
8.7%
TOM BRADY
5.7%
LIONEL MESSI

When it comes to hockey players as fans of other sports, it’s clear that NHL players recognize and respect dominance. The answers here are a who’s who of generational talent across the sports landscape.

Other 40.4%
Total Votes: 389

All information courtesy of NHLPA.com

