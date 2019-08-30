UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Aug 30/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 471 2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 233 3 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 3 3 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 5 7 Pedro Munhoz 153 6 6 9 Cody Garbrandt 150 7 7 5 Petr Yan 140 8 8 12 Rob Font 124 9 9 10 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 10 11 14 Song Yadong 112 11 12 Marlon Vera 110 12 13 11 Cody Stamann 102 13 14 Nathaniel Wood 97 14 15 Ricky Simon 93.5 15 16 Brian Kelleher 84.5 15 18 15 Urijah Faber 84.5 17 19 Eddie Wineland 84 18 20 Rani Yahya 77.5 19 16 6 Raphael Assuncao 72 20 22 Raoni Barcelos 67.5 21 21 Manny Bermudez 64.5 22 23 Alejandro Perez 62.5 23 24 Luke Sanders 59 24 25 Louis Smolka 54.5 24 25 Said Nurmagomedov 54.5 26 45 Casey Kenney 48 26 28 Ray Borg 48 28 30 Ricardo Ramos 45 29 31 Jonathan Martinez 44.5 30 32 13 John Dodson 39 31 33 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 32 34 Jose Alberto Quinonez 34.5 33 35 Matthew Lopez 33 34 36 Montel Jackson 32 35 37 Andre Ewell 29 36 39 Brett Johns 26.5 37 40 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26 38 38 Brandon Davis 25.5 39 42 Khalid Taha 25 40 41 Frankie Saenz 24.5 40 43 Merab Dvalishvili 24.5 42 44 Andre Soukhamthath 22 43 46 Renan Barao 18 44 47 Mitch Gagnon 17.5 45 48 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 46 49 Guido Cannetti 16 47 55 Chris Gutierrez 14.5 48 50 Cole Smith 10 49 51 Sean O’Malley 9.5 50 52 Benito Lopez 9 51 53 Brad Katona 8.5 51 53 Pingyuan Liu 8.5 53 NR Felipe Colares 5 53 60 Mario Bautista 5 55 NR Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 55 56 Vince Morales 4.5 57 57 Aiemann Zahabi 4 58 59 Joby Sanchez 3.5 59 60 Anderson dos Santos 0 59 60 Boston Salmon 0 59 60 Carlos Huachin 0 59 NR Domingo Pilarte 0 59 NR Gabriel Silva 0 59 60 Grigory Popov 0 59 60 Jin Soo Son 0 59 60 Journey Newson 0 59 60 Martin Day 0 59 60 Nohelin Hernandez 0 59 60 Randy Costa 0 59 60 Ryan MacDonald 0 59 60 Su Mudaerji 0 59 60 Wuliji Buren 0

