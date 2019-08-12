UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|376.5
|2
|2
|4
|Anthony Smith
|176
|3
|4
|11
|Glover Teixeira
|148
|4
|NR
|Chris Weidman
|142
|5
|3
|3
|Thiago Santos
|138
|6
|6
|Ovince Saint Preux
|128
|7
|13
|8
|Volkan Oezdemir
|123
|8
|7
|9
|Corey Anderson
|120
|8
|5
|Luke Rockhold
|120
|10
|12
|6
|Jan Blachowicz
|118
|11
|8
|14
|Nikita Krylov
|113
|12
|9
|13
|Johnny Walker
|110
|13
|10
|5
|Dominick Reyes
|107.5
|14
|13
|16
|Misha Cirkunov
|93
|15
|11
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|89
|16
|15
|15
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|88
|17
|16
|12
|Aleksandar Rakic
|85
|18
|17
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|84
|19
|18
|Jimmy Crute
|78
|20
|21
|Ion Cutelaba
|59
|20
|19
|Sam Alvey
|59
|22
|20
|Paul Craig
|56
|23
|22
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|49.5
|24
|23
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|48
|24
|23
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|48
|26
|NR
|Eryk Anders
|47
|27
|25
|Tyson Pedro
|43
|28
|28
|Alonzo Menifield
|42.5
|29
|26
|Ed Herman
|38
|30
|27
|Gian Villante
|26
|31
|40
|Klidson Abreu
|25
|32
|29
|Justin Ledet
|24.5
|32
|29
|Ryan Spann
|24.5
|34
|31
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|35
|33
|Devin Clark
|22
|36
|NR
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|20
|36
|31
|Darko Stosic
|20
|38
|35
|Magomed Ankalaev
|14
|39
|36
|Patrick Cummins
|10.5
|40
|37
|Mike Rodriguez
|9
|41
|NR
|John Allan
|5
|41
|40
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|5
|41
|38
|Rashad Coulter
|5
|41
|38
|Saparbek Safarov
|5
|45
|NR
|Dequan Townsend
|0
|45
|40
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|45
|40
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|45
|NR
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
