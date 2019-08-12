UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 376.5 2 2 4 Anthony Smith 176 3 4 11 Glover Teixeira 148 4 NR Chris Weidman 142 5 3 3 Thiago Santos 138 6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 128 7 13 8 Volkan Oezdemir 123 8 7 9 Corey Anderson 120 8 5 Luke Rockhold 120 10 12 6 Jan Blachowicz 118 11 8 14 Nikita Krylov 113 12 9 13 Johnny Walker 110 13 10 5 Dominick Reyes 107.5 14 13 16 Misha Cirkunov 93 15 11 10 Ilir Latifi 89 16 15 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 17 16 12 Aleksandar Rakic 85 18 17 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 19 18 Jimmy Crute 78 20 21 Ion Cutelaba 59 20 19 Sam Alvey 59 22 20 Paul Craig 56 23 22 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5 24 23 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 24 23 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48 26 NR Eryk Anders 47 27 25 Tyson Pedro 43 28 28 Alonzo Menifield 42.5 29 26 Ed Herman 38 30 27 Gian Villante 26 31 40 Klidson Abreu 25 32 29 Justin Ledet 24.5 32 29 Ryan Spann 24.5 34 31 Gokhan Saki 22.5 35 33 Devin Clark 22 36 NR Dalcha Lungiambula 20 36 31 Darko Stosic 20 38 35 Magomed Ankalaev 14 39 36 Patrick Cummins 10.5 40 37 Mike Rodriguez 9 41 NR John Allan 5 41 40 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 41 38 Rashad Coulter 5 41 38 Saparbek Safarov 5 45 NR Dequan Townsend 0 45 40 Marcin Prachnio 0 45 40 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 45 NR Vinicius Moreira 0





Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights/

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

