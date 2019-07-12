UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|421
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|3
|3
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|228.5
|4
|5
|4
|Jose Aldo
|186
|5
|4
|16
|Ricardo Lamas
|178
|6
|6
|5
|Frankie Edgar
|158
|7
|7
|8
|Yair Rodriguez
|120
|8
|8
|Darren Elkins
|115
|9
|14
|12
|Calvin Kattar
|113.5
|10
|9
|11
|Josh Emmett
|110
|11
|14
|7
|Chan Sung Jung
|109
|12
|10
|Andre Fili
|100
|12
|11
|13
|Mirsad Bektic
|100
|14
|13
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|89
|15
|NR
|Ryan Hall
|88
|16
|12
|10
|Renato Moicano
|84.5
|17
|17
|Dan Ige
|77.5
|18
|NR
|Gabriel Benitez
|74.5
|19
|17
|Michael Johnson
|64.5
|20
|19
|Chas Skelly
|63
|21
|27
|Makwan Amirkhani
|54
|22
|20
|14
|Arnold Allen
|53.5
|23
|21
|15
|Shane Burgos
|51.5
|24
|22
|6
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|50.5
|25
|24
|Bobby Moffett
|45
|26
|25
|Grant Dawson
|44.5
|27
|23
|Kevin Aguilar
|44
|28
|26
|Mike Grundy
|40
|29
|28
|Rick Glenn
|37
|30
|30
|Sodiq Yusuff
|32.5
|31
|31
|Julio Arce
|28.5
|32
|32
|Enrique Barzola
|27.5
|32
|32
|Shane Young
|27.5
|34
|34
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|35
|35
|Myles Jury
|25.5
|36
|36
|Cub Swanson
|25
|37
|37
|Humberto Bandenay
|24
|38
|38
|Kron Gracie
|20
|39
|40
|Bryce Mitchell
|14.5
|40
|41
|Mike Trizano
|13
|41
|42
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|41
|42
|Matt Sayles
|10
|43
|44
|Hakeem Dawodu
|9.5
|44
|45
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|44
|45
|Sheymon Moraes
|8.5
|46
|53
|Daniel Teymur
|5
|46
|47
|Geraldo de Freitas
|5
|46
|47
|Movsar Evloev
|5
|49
|50
|Austin Arnett
|4.5
|49
|47
|Chris Fishgold
|4.5
|49
|NR
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|49
|50
|Steven Peterson
|4.5
|53
|52
|Julian Erosa
|3
|54
|29
|Alex Caceres
|0
|54
|53
|Felipe Colares
|0
|54
|53
|Gilbert Melendez
|0
|54
|53
|Jordan Griffin
|0
|54
|53
|Kyle Nelson
|0
|54
|53
|Matt Bessette
|0
|54
|53
|Seung Woo Choi
|0
|54
|53
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|54
|NR
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
