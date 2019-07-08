UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 8/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 393 2 NR 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 371 3 2 2 Dustin Poirier 317 4 3 12 Charles Oliveira 251 5 4 7 Al Iaquinta 225 6 5 15 Islam Makhachev 191 7 6 Francisco Trinaldo 188 8 7 6 Justin Gaethje 184 9 8 Dan Hooker 178 10 10 16 James Vick 171 11 11 11 Paul Felder 169 12 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 159.5 13 9 5 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 140 14 13 13 Gregor Gillespie 133 15 14 Beneil Dariush 132.5 16 NR Leonardo Santos 127 17 15 8 Edson Barboza 116.5 18 16 David Teymur 110 19 17 Nik Lentz 109 20 18 Gilbert Burns 108 21 19 14 Alexander Hernandez 101 22 20 Yancy Medeiros 96 23 21 Mairbek Taisumov 95 24 22 Davi Ramos 89.5 25 23 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88 25 23 Ryan Hall 88 27 25 Alexander Yakovlev 86 28 26 Damir Hadzovic 76 28 42 Drew Dober 76 30 27 Rustam Khabilov 75 31 47 Luis Pena 72 32 28 Scott Holtzman 71.5 33 29 Magomed Mustafaev 71 34 30 Clay Guida 68 35 37 Vinc Pichel 65 36 32 Jim Miller 58.5 37 33 Joaquim Silva 58 38 34 John Makdessi 53.5 39 35 Lando Vannata 53 40 36 Desmond Green 52.5 41 31 Stevie Ray 49 42 38 Drakkar Klose 48.5 43 39 Devonte Smith 48 44 43 Marc Diakiese 42.5 45 40 Polo Reyes 38 46 40 Jon Tuck 34.5 47 NR Frank Camacho 33.5 48 44 Alan Patrick 32 48 44 Joseph Duffy 32 50 46 Dong Hyun Ma 28 51 47 Alex White 25 51 47 Don Madge 25 53 52 Jared Gordon 23.5 54 50 Devin Powell 22.5 54 50 Jalin Turner 22.5 56 59 Christos Giagos 20.5 57 71 Joel Alvarez 20 58 53 Josh Emmett 17 59 54 Mizuto Hirota 14 59 54 Nasrat Haqparast 14 61 57 Gray Maynard 12.5 61 54 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5 63 60 Bobby Green 9.5 63 60 Damir Ismagulov 9.5 65 62 Jason Gonzalez 8 66 63 Matt Frevola 5 66 63 Thiago Moises 5 68 66 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 68 66 John Gunther 4.5 68 63 Matt Wiman 4.5 71 68 Darrell Horcher 4 71 68 Jessin Ayari 4 71 68 Thibault Gouti 4 74 71 Alex da Silva Coelho 0 74 71 Arman Tsarukyan 0 74 71 Austin Hubbard 0 74 71 B.J. Penn 0 74 71 Callan Porter 0 74 71 Charles Jourdain 0 74 71 Dan Moret 0 74 NR Danilo Belluardo 0 74 71 Eric Wisely 0 74 71 Kurt Holobaugh 0 74 71 Marcos Mariano 0 74 71 Mike Davis 0 74 71 Rafael Fiziev 0 74 71 Te Edwards 0 74 71 Thomas Gifford 0

