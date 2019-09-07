Look: Florida State tight end Tre McKitty hilariously lines up facing wrong way

The Willie Taggart regime at Florida State has been an epic failure thus far, and one particular play during Saturday’s game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks perfectly summed that up.

Florida State had its hands full with ULM, even finding itself trailing midway through the fourth quarter. Fortunately for them, the Warhawks missed an extra-point attempt in overtime, and the Seminoles escaped with a one-point victory, even at home.

One particular play during the game went viral, when Seminoles tight end Tre McKitty was caught lining up facing the wrong way before the ball was snapped.

FSU ran a play where a player was facing the wrong way pic.twitter.com/cl3fzYpv1x — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) September 7, 2019

How does that even happen?