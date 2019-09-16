Odell Beckham Jr. makes unbelievable one-handed catch vs Jets (Video)

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time on Monday night, although it wasn’t in a game involving his former team, the Giants.

No, this time it was OBJ squaring off against the Jets on Monday Night Football, donning a Browns jersey, and eager to replicate what he did for the Giants.

And it didn’t take him long to do exactly that.

We’ve all seen OBJ shine in warmups, practicing one-handed catches, and, well, practice makes perfect. He got open down the sideline in the first quarter, and reached up with only one hand to make an absolutely unreal grab — keeping his feet in bounds as well.

ODELL BECKHAM JR!!!! HE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/cHEPptgtpl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2019

Sick grab, OBJ.