USC does awesome TD celebration with Reggie Bush, gets penalized (Video)

The Fun Police were on patrol during USC’s game against Utah on Friday night, when the Trojans scored a touchdown, and celebrated with one of the university’s OG legends.

It happened in the fourth quarter of the game, when freshman running back Markese Stepp used some hard-nosed, downfield running to find his way into the end zone, giving his team a 30-20.

Lucky for him, former Trojans running back Reggie Bush was in the house at the Coliseum to see it, as it was the first time he was allowed back since being banned from campus by the NCAA in 2010. Stepp happened to be right in front of him when he scored, so he approached Bush in celebration, in search of a high-five.

TD USC and a celebration with Reggie Bush pic.twitter.com/3eQEGFZkHQ — Barstool Pac 12 (@PAC12Barstool) September 21, 2019

Reggie Bush = Good for CFB pic.twitter.com/biujYAqUwu — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) September 21, 2019

Stepp was hit with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct from the officials, which, to be frank, was quite ridiculous. That celebration was all in the spirit of the game, and in good fun.