Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Oct 2/19

bellator women's featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Oct 2/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Oct 2/19

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Julia Budd 256.5
2 NR Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 177.5
3 2 Arlene Blencowe 70.5
4 7 Leah McCourt 47.5
5 3 Olga Rubin 41
6 4 Amanda Bell 35.5
7 5 Leslie Smith 34.5
8 6 Talita Nogueira 27
9 8 Janay Harding 23
10 9 Sinead Kavanagh 22.5
11 10 Iony Razafiarison 9
12 11 Amber Leibrock 3.5
13 12 Cindy Dandois 0



Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Flyweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

