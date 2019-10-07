UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 7/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 2 Israel Adesanya 457 2 1 1 Robert Whittaker 346 3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 264 4 NR Darren Till 176 5 4 4 Yoel Romero 173 6 6 10 Derek Brunson 172 6 10 6 Jared Cannonier 172 8 9 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 7 7 Jack Hermansson 156 10 NR 13 Brad Tavares 153 11 8 Tim Boetsch 128 12 11 12 Uriah Hall 116.5 13 18 16 Omari Akhmedov 105 14 14 Gerald Meerschaert 88 15 12 11 Ian Heinisch 85 16 12 14 Antonio Carlos Junior 82 17 17 Tom Breese 71 18 16 Zak Cummings 68 19 19 Marvin Vettori 64 20 20 Cezar Ferreira 56.5 21 21 Krzysztof Jotko 54 22 22 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 23 NR Eryk Anders 47 24 23 Darren Stewart 46.5 24 23 15 Edmen Shahbazyan 46.5 26 25 Markus Perez 45 27 26 Anderson Silva 40 28 27 Trevin Giles 37.5 29 28 Kevin Holland 36 30 29 Eric Spicely 32 31 31 Andrew Sanchez 31.5 32 32 Rodolfo Vieira 30 33 29 Alessio Di Chirico 28 34 33 Jack Marshman 27.5 35 41 Anthony Hernandez 25 36 34 Karl Roberson 24 37 35 Oskar Piechota 23.5 38 36 Julian Marquez 22.5 39 38 Charles Byrd 20 40 41 John Phillips 10 41 40 Deron Winn 5 41 NR Makhmud Muradov 5 43 41 Adam Yandiev 0 43 NR Alen Amedovski 0 43 41 Bevon Lewis 0 43 41 Hector Lombard 0 43 NR Jun Yong Park 0 43 41 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 43 41 Tim Williams 0 43 41 Wellington Turman 0

