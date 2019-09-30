MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Sept 30/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Sept 30/19

By September 30, 2019

curtis blaydes statistical star ufc 242

Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) defeats Shamil Abdurakhimov (not pictured) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584
2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 521
3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 319
4 4 8 Alistair Overeem 229.5
5 7 4 Curtis Blaydes 168
6 5 5 Junior dos Santos 160.5
7 6 6 Derrick Lewis 138
8 7 7 Alexander Volkov 136.5
9 9 14 Aleksei Oleinik 118.5
10 10 11 Walt Harris 114
11 11 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97
12 12 Ben Rothwell 90
13 14 15 Tai Tuivasa 88.5
14 13 Marcin Tybura 82
15 NR Stefan Struve 78
16 15 9 Cain Velasquez 72
17 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 57
18 17 10 Blagoy Ivanov 51.5
19 18 Andrei Arlovski 45
20 29 13 Augusto Sakai 33
21 19 Adam Wieczorek 31
22 20 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30
23 21 16 Maurice Greene 29.5
24 22 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 29
25 NR Ciryl Gane 25
25 23 Juan Espino 25
27 24 Greg Hardy 24.5
28 25 Chris De La Rocha 22.5
28 25 Daniel Spitz 22.5
30 27 Junior Albini 18
30 27 Todd Duffee 18
32 30 Sergey Pavlovich 10
33 31 Juan Adams 8
34 32 Allen Crowder 4.5
35 33 Jeff Hughes 0
35 33 Justin Frazier 0
35 33 Michel Batista 0
35 NR Raphael Pessoa 0
35 33 Sergey Spivak 0

 

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

