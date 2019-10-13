Browns fan hilariously trolls Johnny Manziel at Seahawks game

The Johnny Manziel era was one of the worst in Browns’ history, and it’s a time that fans are doing their best to block out from memory.

It didn’t get much better when he left, either, as the team was still struggling to pick up the pieces, and went winless in 2017.

Fans can only look back and shake their heads, as they look to brighter days ahead. Still, one particular Browns aficionado threw some shade at Manziel with a custom jersey he rocked for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Self own jersey edit at Browns game today… pic.twitter.com/Ir6k9TeG4d — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 13, 2019

Well done.