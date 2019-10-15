Podcast: Scouting the Michigan Wolverines

Wasn’t the Michigan offense supposed to be better this year?

Former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis has his hands full trying to get the Michigan offense fixed. But how much can he get things to improve before heading back to Happy Valley for the first time when the Wolverines have been ranked in the bottom half of the nation in multiple offensive categories? And that says nothing about Michigan’s case of fumblitis this season. Can the Nittany Lions pounce early and often?

Today’s episode of the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast, on the Locked On Podcast Network, takes a quick overall look at Michigan and their season so far. Also in this episode, some thoughts on who should be this week’s guest picker on College GameDay. Spoiler alert: He either has the most iconic leap in program history or is the best quarterback in school history.

You can listen to today’s episode right here…

Locked On Nittany Lions is a daily podcast with new episodes every Monday through Friday on the Locked On Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the show in iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio.

Be sure to follow Locked On Nittany Lions on Twitter.

You are also invited to like Locked On Nittany Lions on Facebook.

And while you’re at it, why not make sure to follow Nittany Lions Den on Twitter and Facebook too?