The Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast is back and there is plenty to get into at the start of this week.

We had a blast on the podcast last week looking forward to the Michigan game. In the short time I have hosted the relaunched podcast, last week had the best numbers in terms of downloads. Now, with Penn State off to a 7-0 record and moving up in the polls, it is a terrific time to stay tuned for more daily conversations about the team. So make sure you are subscribed and share it with your friends and family because we have a busy week on tap for you this week as Penn State gets set to face Michigan State.

But first, let’s close the book on Penn State’s 28-21 victory over the Wolverines from Saturday night.

Covered in today’s episode of the podcast:

Penn State gets put to the test by Michigan

KJ Hamler is the hero of the game

Just how good is Penn State right now?

Wisconsin lost to Illinois, Ohio State rolls, Minnesota still undefeated

Mailbag! Fan asks about James Franklin and his game management

