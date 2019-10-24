Watch: Nick Saban goes off on reporters when asked about starting Taulia Tagovailoa at QB

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not interested in having reporters question his decision making, which he’s made very clear over the years.

So when he announced that freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — Tua’s brother — could see action in the team’s upcoming game against Arkansas, he wasn’t interested in explaining why he came to that decision.

Mac Jones will start for the Crimson Tide, but when asked about whether or not Taulia could see any action, well, Saban was really not interested in answering that question.

“We’re focused on winning the game, alright, so we’re going to try to win the game,” Saban said. “And we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. And we’re not assuming it’s going to be an easy game, aight, and we’re not assuming we’ll have an opportunity just to play anybody that wants to play … to expedite anything but winning the game. So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do. So, I don’t think anybody should expect us to do anything else.”

Tell us how you really feel, coach.