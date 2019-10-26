Penn State DE Shaka Toney impressively blocks field goal with facemask (Video)

Penn State stud defensive end Shaka Toney showed just how athletic he is in making a highlight-reel play during Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions absolutely dominated the game — jumping out to a 21-0 lead, on the road, no less.

And when it finally appeared as if the Spartans would get on the scoreboard — via a field goal — they didn’t. The kick looked on line, but Toney burst through the line, then blocked the kick with his facemask.

Shaka Toney blocking a FG with his face https://t.co/79iO773ORW — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 26, 2019

That’s one way to get the job done.