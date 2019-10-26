NCAA

Penn State DE Shaka Toney impressively blocks field goal with facemask (Video)

Penn State DE Shaka Toney impressively blocks field goal with facemask (Video)

NCAA

Penn State DE Shaka Toney impressively blocks field goal with facemask (Video)

By October 26, 2019

By: |

Penn State stud defensive end Shaka Toney showed just how athletic he is in making a highlight-reel play during Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions absolutely dominated the game — jumping out to a 21-0 lead, on the road, no less.

And when it finally appeared as if the Spartans would get on the scoreboard — via a field goal — they didn’t. The kick looked on line, but Toney burst through the line, then blocked the kick with his facemask.

That’s one way to get the job done.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

NCAA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home