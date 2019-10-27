Watch: Ohio State band's Spongebob tribute was one of best halftime performances ever

NCAA

It’s been rumored that this could be the final season of “Spongebob Squarepants,” given that the show has not been renewed for another season, and Ohio State’s marching band did an amazing job of paying tribute to the iconic show.

Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium featured an epic Big 10 showdown, so the Buckeyes picked an ideal time to show some love for one of the greatest animated children’s shows of all time.

They did so with this awesome halftime performance, which was synced perfectly, and looked like poetry in motion.

Beautiful.

