Look: Baker Mayfield roasted for funny outfit and mustache, gets meme treatment

It was expected that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would take steps forward in his development this season, after a strong rookie campaign, but like fellow 2018 draft class signal-caller Sam Darnold, it actually appears as if he’s regressed a bit.

Mayfield is having issues seeing the field, and also struggles to read and diagnose coverages. He’s not “seeing ghosts” necessarily like Darnold, but he’s not identifying when and where his receivers are coming open, either.

And, most importantly, the Browns are 2-6, so their playoff hopes have come to a screeching halt.

It appears to be taking a toll on the team, especially Mayfield, who looked miserable after Sunday’s disappointing 24-19 loss to the Broncos. Not only that, Mayfield took the podium at his postgame press conference looking disheveled, with his hair all over the place — rocking a trenchcoat and odd-looking outfit, along with a mustache.

Twitter had some funny takes and memes that followed the presser, as you might imagine.

