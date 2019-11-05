Jakub Vrana records first career hat trick

Tgere is no doubt that the Washington Capitals have a lot of fire power offensively. Their number one line of Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie of Mount Vernon, WA is extremely prolific and a major reason why the Capitals currently lead the Metropolitan Division with 25 points.

However the Capitals second line is starting to pick up the pace as well. It is here where Jakub Vrana is finding great chemistry with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson. On Sunday in a 4-2 Capitals win over the Calgary Flames, Vrana notched his first career hat trick. He was a +3 with five shots on goal in the Washington victory.

Vrana tied the game at one for the Capitals from Kuznetsov and Wilson at 11:01 of the first period. He then scored just over four minutes later at 15:08 with an unassisted marker to put the Capitals up 2-1. Then with the game tied at two goals apiece, Vrana scored the game winning goal from Kuznetsov and Michal Kempny at 15:05 of the second period.

In his last five games, Vrana has six goals. He also scored twice in a 6-1 Capitals win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 1. In both of his first period goals in that game, Wilson picked up an assist.

In 16 games, Vrana now has nine goals, five assists and 14 points. He is a +3 with four penalty minutes, two game winning goals, three power play points, 46 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, four blocked shots, two hits, seven takeaways and five giveaways.

Vrana, who won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2017-18, was the Capitals first round pick, 13th overall in the 2014 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The 23 year old left winger from Prague, Czech Republic could be one of the key reasons why the Capitals make significant noise this season. The Capitals next play in Florida against the Panthers on Thursday.