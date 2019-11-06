Podcast: Penn State is No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings, reactions and more

If the College Football Playoff started today…

Penn State made its highest ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings in its history Tuesday night when the selection committee’s rankings ranked Penn State fourth in their initial pol for the 2019 season. Now, officially, the playoff race is underway and Penn State is sitting in a good spot,

Being ranked fourth is no guarantee of a playoff spot, but there is some past history to suggest it is entirely possible. But first, Penn State still has to take care of Minnesota this week. And considering where the Gophers were ranked by the committee, PJ Fleck and his program are going to be looking to make a statement.

In today’s Locke don Nittany Lions podcast…

Penn State ranked No. 4 in playoff ranking, and the Nittany Lions are ahead of defending national champion Clemson

What previous No. 4 teams in initial playoff rankings went on to do

What teams seem to control their path to the playoff?

How PJ Fleck has improved programs

A look at the Minnesota defense

You can listen to today’s episode of the Locked on Nittany Lions podcast below…

