Look: Joe Burrow's beautiful brunette girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher is a stunner

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been arguably the best signal-caller in college football this season, and he could actually end up being the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, even though Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa appeared likely to land that honor.

Burrow has been lighting it up on the field all season, having completed 205 of 260 passes for 2,805 yards, with a ridiculous 30 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

He’ll face his biggest task this Saturday, when he squares off against the Alabama Crimson Tide — the squad that has owned LSU over the years. If he can lead his team to victory, though, it will really elevate his draft stock, even moreso.

