Tampa Bay Lightning beat Buffalo Sabres 3-2 at 2019 NHL Global Series in Sweden

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Friday at the 2019 National Hockey League Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden. It is the first of two games that the Lightning and Sabres are having in Sweden, as they will play again on Saturday.

Nine different Lightning players registered a point, as the Lightning got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde. Kucherov and Killorn each scored in the first period, which put the Lightning up 2-0 at the time. Gourde’s goal came at 7:45 of the third period, which put the Lightning up 3-1. It was Gourde’s first game winning goal of the season and 12th game winning goal of his career with the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his great success against Buffalo while as the goaltender for Tampa Bay. He is now 9-1-1 all-time versus the Sabres.

Sam Reinhart scored both of the goals for the Sabres. He also led both teams with seven shots on net.

With the win, the Lightning improve to a record of seven wins, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 16 points. The Sabres dropped to a record of nine wins, five losses and two losses in extra time for 20 points.

After a fantastic start to the season, the Sabres have now lost four straight games. They began the season on a tear as they went 8-1-1 in their first 10 contests. The Sabres will be without Vladimir Sobotka on Saturday. Sobotka received a low hit from Kucherov in the first period. Keith Jones of NBC Sports believes Kucherov’s hit will be reviewed by the NHL disciplinary committee for a possible suspension.

This was the second National Hockey League regular season game played outside North America in 2019-20. On October 4, Travis Konecny notched two goals and one assist for three points as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 from Prague, Czech Republic.