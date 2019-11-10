Browns fans tries to jump through table like Bills Mafia, fails miserably (Video)

Bills Mafia has perfected the art of doing crazy tailgate stunts, and it’s best to leave the hijinks with the highest difficulty up to the pros.

One particular Browns fan learned that lesson on Sunday, and she paid the price as well.

The fan must have known about all the stunts that Bills Mafia has been able to pull off, but she probably didn’t watch enough YouTube videos before attempting one, because the execution came up well short.

She had her cohorts set up a table, and she did her best to jump through it, like Bills Mafia. The problem was that she didn’t have enough force, and she just bounced off it.

Hopefully she has a good chiropractor, because yeah, ouch.