Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield get into heated argument during game (Video)

The Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, and it appears the team’s struggles on the field are beginning to take a toll on its players.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t shied away from voicing his displeasure over a lack of targets, and fellow receiver Jarvis Landry appeared to follow suit during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Landry was seen going off on Mayfield on the sideline during the contest. It appeared that the receiver was doing most of the talking, while his quarterback was listening.

Landry and Baker are now getting into it on the sidelines.pic.twitter.com/2ePV0WNw9R — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2019

Not the season Browns fans and players expected, that’s for sure.