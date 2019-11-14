Video of man ripping facemask off Joe Montana statue emerges

Primetime games are great, but being played at night, it can sometimes draw the wrong types of fans — you know, the ones that drink a bit too much, and attend only 1-2 games per season.
That may have been the case for Monday’s Seahawks-49ers game at Levi’s Stadium, as it was noticed that someone (or a group of people) ripped the facemask off the Joe Montana statue.
It didn’t take long for the fan to get caught, though. And we even have video of it.
Santa Clara police released a statement about the incident, and stated that the man was arrested after the game was in the books.
The 49ers released a statement as well.
Statement from the #49ers: “The Joe Montana statue that is part of the ‘The Catch’ art installation located inside the stadium’s Gate A plaza was vandalized following our recent Monday Night Football game. Security personnel apprehended the individual soon thereafter and the Santa Clara Police Department arrested the individual on felony vandalism charges. Crews have already begun repairs on the statue and expect work to be complete prior to Sunday’s home game. As this is an ongoing police matter, we will not have any additional comment.” The facemask has been repaired. I took this photo this afternoon. The suspect is a resident of Santa Clara. Go to NBCSportsBayArea.com for more information.
What a jerk.
