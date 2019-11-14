Video of man ripping facemask off Joe Montana statue emerges

Primetime games are great, but being played at night, it can sometimes draw the wrong types of fans — you know, the ones that drink a bit too much, and attend only 1-2 games per season.

That may have been the case for Monday’s Seahawks-49ers game at Levi’s Stadium, as it was noticed that someone (or a group of people) ripped the facemask off the Joe Montana statue.

Looks like someone also cut the face mask off of Joe Montana’s statue Monday Night pic.twitter.com/APNJi8ucvB — mchacon (@Mchacon49r) November 13, 2019

It didn’t take long for the fan to get caught, though. And we even have video of it.

Was just sent the video of this idiot defacing Montana statue after MNF game. 😳😤 pic.twitter.com/2VHhrpryQk — Bonnie-Jill Laflin (@BJLaflin) November 14, 2019

Santa Clara police released a statement about the incident, and stated that the man was arrested after the game was in the books.

The 49ers released a statement as well.

What a jerk.