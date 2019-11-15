Browns LB Mack Wilson pokes fun at concussing JuJu Smith-Schuster in awful tweet

It was expected that the Browns players would just take their win over the Steelers and be content with it, staying quiet after the game, especially given what happened with defensive end Myles Garrett, who bashed Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet.

And yet, for some reason, Browns linebacker Mack Wilson not only rubbed salt in a fresh wound, but he also did it at the expense of the health of a Steelers player, which was quite cruel.

Wilson knocked Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the game with a late helmet-to-helmet hit, and it sure appeared that he was headhunting. The intent appeared to be there, rather than just a bang-bang in-the-flow-of-the-game type of play, and Wilson was ejected from the game.

How’d he handle the incident after the game? Not by apologizing, but by instead posting a photo of him standing over the concussed Smith-Schuster, with a laughing emoji.

Mack Wilson just deleted this tweet #Browns pic.twitter.com/gWLcBzbb5X — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

He did delete the tweet, but his classless behavior — both on and off the field — could not be erased.