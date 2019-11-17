49ers

Larry Fitzgerald flattens Nick Bosa with massive hit (Video)

Larry Fitzgerald flattens Nick Bosa with massive hit (Video)

49ers

Larry Fitzgerald flattens Nick Bosa with massive hit (Video)

By November 17, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald truly is an ageless wonder.

Fitzgerald has some of the best hands of any pass-catcher to ever play the game, as he rarely ever drops a pass, and even at 36 years of age, he can still make big plays to help his team.

And, not only that, he can also throw his opponents around — even the most dominant ones that are in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

He showed that during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, when he absolutely flattened 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on this play.

That is no easy task.

49ers, Arizona Cardinals, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 49ers
Home