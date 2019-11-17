Larry Fitzgerald flattens Nick Bosa with massive hit (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald truly is an ageless wonder.

Fitzgerald has some of the best hands of any pass-catcher to ever play the game, as he rarely ever drops a pass, and even at 36 years of age, he can still make big plays to help his team.

And, not only that, he can also throw his opponents around — even the most dominant ones that are in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

He showed that during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, when he absolutely flattened 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on this play.

In case you missed it earlier. WR Larry Fitzgerald completely destroyed DL Nick Bosa.pic.twitter.com/UPovnM7h4f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2019

That is no easy task.