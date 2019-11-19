Gameday 21: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins vs. Islanders

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM EST | ESPN+, MSG+, AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins welcome the Isles to Pittsburgh for the front end of a home-and-home series.

But that’s only part of the news…

Also, the Penguins have a chance to climb into the top-3 in the Metropolitan if they can best the Islanders this evening in Pittsburgh. They come off a weekend split that saw them fall 2-1 in Newark to the Devils before thrashing the Leafs 6-1 on Saturday night.

The Penguins are already without Letang, Crosby, and Hornqvist. Nick Bjugstad joined the legion of the wounded and will be out “longer-term” per Mike Sullivan. Crosby will be out at least 5 more weeks. Hornqvist and Letang are progressing, but will not be on the ice tonight.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Blandisi – Simon

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Lafferty

Dumoulin – Marino

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Riikola

Murray

The Isles continue to be tough to beat, holding a 14-3-1 record through 18 games, good for second best in the East (7 points behind Washington with 5 games in-hand).

The last time these two teams faced off, the Isles actually blew a 3-0 third period lead as Bryan Rust walked it off in overtime.

Youngster Matt Barzal continues to lead the Isles in scoring (9G, 8A, 17P). But the Isles also continue to do it with defense, allowing just 42 goals in 18 games (2nd in GA/GP to Arizona with 2.33). They score 3.11 per, so that gives you an idea of how good they have been on the back end considering they’re 14th in the league at posting goals on their own. It’s a proficient power play unit, clicking at the league’s 9th best conversion rate (23.5%).

Lee – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Brassard

Bailey – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Johnston – Koivula – Dal Colle

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Boychuk

Toews – Mayfield

Varlamov

Truckvember Champions On.

Blast the Isles.

Go Pens.