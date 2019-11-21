NCAA

Round One: SCSU vs. UND

North Dakota

November 21, 2019

This weekend the University of North takes on the St. Cloud State in an important two-game conference series. In the last 10 games against the Huskies, the series is tied 4-4-2 (.500).

After four league games, UND (8-1-2, 3-0-1) is leading the NCHC with 11 points. After two games, SCSU is (2-4-4, 0-2-0) and sits in dead last of the NCHC.

                 UND – SCSU Comparison

4.00………………………………Goals/Game………………………….2.90 1.55………………………Goals Against/Game………………….3.70 +1.45………………………….Scoring Margin………………………-0.80

9.9……………………………Penalty Minutes……………………..13.5

(7/42) 16.7%………………………….Power Play……………………….(9/40) 22.5%

(37/39) 94.9%……………………….Penalty Kill……………………..(23/34) 67.6%

A Look at the Numbers

  • UND leads the NCHC in goals for per game – 4.00
  • SCSU is sixth in the NCHC in goal for per game – 2.90
  • UND leads the NCHC in goals against per game – 1.55
  • SCSU is seventh in the NCHC in goals against per game – 3.70
  • UND is leading the NCHC in goal margin – +27
  • SCSU is seventh in the NCHC in goal margin – (-8)
  • UND is ranked fourth in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 30.55
  • SCSU is seventh in the NCHC for shots on goal per game –28.60
  • UND leads the NCHC in shots on goal against – 225
  • SCSU is ranked fifth in NCHC in shots on goal against – 285
  • UND’s penalty kill leads the NCHC (37-39, 94.%)
  • SCSU’s penalty kill is ranked last in the NCHC (23-34, 67.6 %)
  • SCUS’s power play is ranked third in the NCHC (9-40, 22.5%)
  • UND’s power play is ranked seventh in the NCHC (7-42, 16.7%)
  • UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi is second in the NCHC in points – 14
  • SCSU forward Easton Brodzinski is tied for sixth in the NCHC in points – 11
  • UND goalie Adam Scheel leads the NCHC in GAA – 1.53
  • SCSU goalie Dávid Hrenákseventh in the NCHC in GAA – 3.39
  • UND goalie Adam Scheel is leading the NCHC in save % – .924
  • SCSU goalie Dávid Hrenák ninth in the NCHC in save % – .876

(Link to Team Stats) (Link to Individual Stats) (Link to Goalie Stats)

