Round One: SCSU vs. UND

This weekend the University of North takes on the St. Cloud State in an important two-game conference series. In the last 10 games against the Huskies, the series is tied 4-4-2 (.500).

After four league games, UND (8-1-2, 3-0-1) is leading the NCHC with 11 points. After two games, SCSU is (2-4-4, 0-2-0) and sits in dead last of the NCHC.

UND – SCSU Comparison

4.00………………………………Goals/Game………………………….2.90 1.55………………………Goals Against/Game………………….3.70 +1.45………………………….Scoring Margin………………………-0.80

9.9……………………………Penalty Minutes……………………..13.5

(7/42) 16.7%………………………….Power Play……………………….(9/40) 22.5%

(37/39) 94.9%……………………….Penalty Kill……………………..(23/34) 67.6%

A Look at the Numbers

UND leads the NCHC in goals for per game – 4.00

SCSU is sixth in the NCHC in goal for per game – 2.90

UND leads the NCHC in goals against per game – 1.55

SCSU is seventh in the NCHC in goals against per game – 3.70

UND is leading the NCHC in goal margin – +27

SCSU is seventh in the NCHC in goal margin – (-8)

UND is ranked fourth in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 30.55

SCSU is seventh in the NCHC for shots on goal per game –28.60

UND leads the NCHC in shots on goal against – 225

SCSU is ranked fifth in NCHC in shots on goal against – 285

UND’s penalty kill leads the NCHC (37-39, 94.%)

SCSU’s penalty kill is ranked last in the NCHC (23-34, 67.6 %)

SCUS’s power play is ranked third in the NCHC (9-40, 22.5%)

UND’s power play is ranked seventh in the NCHC (7-42, 16.7%)

UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi is second in the NCHC in points – 14

SCSU forward Easton Brodzinski is tied for sixth in the NCHC in points – 11

UND goalie Adam Scheel leads the NCHC in GAA – 1.53

SCSU goalie Dávid Hrenákseventh in the NCHC in GAA – 3.39

UND goalie Adam Scheel is leading the NCHC in save % – .924

SCSU goalie Dávid Hrenák ninth in the NCHC in save % – .876

(Link to Team Stats) (Link to Individual Stats) (Link to Goalie Stats)