Stephen F. Austin’s team manager gets punched in face by player after Duke win (Video)

No one expected Stephen F. Austin to even compete with Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Tuesday’s game.

Duke, after all, had not lost at home to a non-conference opponent in nearly 20 years, so it was hard to believe that Stephen F. Austin was going to be the squad to buck the trend.

But trends are exactly that, and, eventually, all of them come to an end.

Stephen F. Austin did indeed pull off the shocking upset, 85-83, in overtime, via a buzzer-beating layup off a runout. And, as you might imagine, they celebrated accordingly after pulling off the massive upset — a bit too hard, though. One of their players actually punched a team manager in the face while doing so.

Ouch.