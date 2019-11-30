Georgia WR George Pickens trades punches with Georgia Tech DB, throws him into wall (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

One of Georgia’s best offensive weapons lost his cool in Saturday’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech, and now he may cost his team going forward.

Wide receiver George Pickens could be unavailable for the team’s upcoming SEC Championship game, which is set to take place next week, as he was ejected from Saturday’s game.

The reason was because he got tangled up with Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling, with the two trading punches. Pickens didn’t stop there, either, as he ended the fight by throwing Swilling into the wall — WWE style.

Was it worth it Pickens? Pretty big game next week against #LSU that will determine your team’s season. This hurts #UGA. Need to have championship discipline to win championships. Stupid. No other word needed for it. pic.twitter.com/FNdXu3bHdu — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) November 30, 2019

Given that Georgia has its most important game of the season coming up next, that clearly was not a wise decision by Pickens.