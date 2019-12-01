Lamar Jackson jukes 49ers player out of his shoes with sick move (Video)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the frontrunner to win the MVP award, and he’s also a human cheat code.

Jackson is a dual-threat signal-caller who can beat teams with both his arm and his legs, allowing the Ravens to really open up the playbook to carve up opposing squads.

Not only that, he can also make highlight-reel plays that few others in NFL history have been able to pull off — and he makes it look easy.

He did exactly that during Sunday’s game against the 49ers, when he took off running and was met by cornerback K’Waun Williams. No problem, though, as he juked Williams so bad that the poor guy fell down.

Lamar Jackson quebrou os dois tornozelos do K'Waun Williamspic.twitter.com/dUVUChJrpI — Liga dos 32 (NFL) (@LigaDos32) December 1, 2019

Sick move, LJ.