Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert makes unreal one-handed TD catch (Video)

The Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves down 21-7 to Wisconsin at halftime in the SEC Championship game, but lucky for them, there was two more quarters to play.

And they really took advantage of it, with the coaching staff utilizing the five minutes of extra break to coach circles around their opposition.

They came out with a big pass play to start the third quarter, and were looking to punch the ball into the end zone. Unfortunately for them, quarterback Josh Fields floated a pass that looked way too high for tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the end zone. No problem, though, as Ruckert reached out with one hand and just pulled it into his body for an unbelievable touchdown grab.

We’re never going to stop watching this. Jeremy Ruckert. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/KCTw5oKtU4 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 8, 2019

What a catch.