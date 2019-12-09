Three teams enter College football's playoff undefeated

The semifinals of the college football playoff in the National Collegiate Athletic Association were decided on Sunday, with three teams currently undefeated. They are the first ranked Louisiana State University Tigers, the second ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes and the third ranked Clemson Tigers. LSU will face Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and Ohio State will face Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, AZ on Dec. 28.

The LSU Tigers improved to 13-0 on the season with a 37-10 win over the fifth ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs at the 2019 Southeastern Conference Championship from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. It was a strong game offensively for Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow of Athens, OH and Tigers wide receivers Justin Jefferson of St. Rose, LA and Terrace Marshall Jr. of Bossier City, LA. Burrow completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards passing and 41 yards rushing. Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Marshall Jr. had five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the 12th SEC Conference Football Championship for LSU. They previously won in 1935, 1936, 1958, 1961, 1970, 1986, 1988, 2011, 2003, 2007 and 2011.

The Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 13-0 on the season with a 34-21 win over the eighth ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Championship from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Buckeyes star was J.K. Dobbins of Houston, TX, who had 33 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown.

It was the 38th Big Ten Football Championship for the Buckeyes. The only school with more championships in the Big Ten are the University of Michigan Wolverines, who have 42 championships.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers improved to 12-0 on the season as they destroyed the University of Virginia Cavaliers 62-17 in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship from the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Clemson’s star was simply Tee Higgins of Oak Ridge, TN. Higgins caught nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the 19th ACC Football Championship for Clemson. They previously won in 1956, 1958, 1959, 1965-1967, 1978, 1981, 1982, 1986-1988, 1991, 2011 and 2015-2018.