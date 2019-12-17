Max Pacioretty named NHL first star of the week

Vegas Golden Knights left winger Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, CT was named the National Hockey League’s first star of the week on Monday. Pacioretty was recognized for his outstanding point production in the week of December 9-15.

In four games, Pacioretty had five goals and three assists for eight points. Pacioretty had one goal each in a 5-1 Golden Knights win over the Chicago Blackhawks on December 10 and in a 4-2 Golden Knights loss to the St. Louis Blues on December 12. Pacioretty then had multi-point games in his final two games of the week. He had one goal and one assist for two points in a 3-2 Vegas win over the Dallas Stars on December 13 and then had two goals and two assists for four points in a 6-3 Golden Knights win over the Vancouver Canucks on December 15.

In addition to the eight points, Pacioretty was a +5 with two power play points, one game winning goal, 19 shots on goal, four hits and one faceoff win. Pacioretty’s game winning goal was actually the overtime winner for the Golden Knights in their win over the Stars. It came at the 51 second mark of the extra period from Shea Theodore and Mark Stone.

In 36 games this season, Pacioretty has 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points. He is a +4 with 19 penalty minutes, 12 power play points, one game winning goal, 147 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 47 hits, 13 takeaways, and 26 giveaways. Pacioretty currently leads the Golden Knights in goals, assists, points, power play points and shots on goal.

The Golden Knights are also playing outstanding hockey as a team. They are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have comfortably moved into a playoff position in the Pacific Division. At 18-13-1, they are one point back of the Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers. Pacioretty and the Golden Knights host Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.