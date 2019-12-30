Browns to interview top assistants Greg Roman, Robert Saleh for HC job

The Ravens and 49ers have been two of the hottest teams this season, so it comes as no surprise that Greg Roman and Robert Saleh are being mentioned for head-coaching jobs, and both are apparently on the list of candidates for the Browns.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has put in requests to interview the highly sought-after assistants after firing Freddie Kitchens on Monday.

Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Ravens' OC Greg Roman for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Just mentioned on @NFLNetwork: The #Browns have put in a request for #49ers DC Robert Saleh. Not a surprise, he’ll be coveted. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Roman is the mastermind behind Baltimore’s offense, which led the league in points per game this season (33.2), and he’s also credited with helping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put together a breakout season. No doubt the Browns would like to see Roman do the same with Baker Mayfield.

As for Saleh, his work with the 49ers defense this season turned a lot of heads. San Francisco ranked second in yards allowed per game (281.8) while also holding teams to under 20 points. He’s also viewed as the type of coach players want to play for, something the Browns desperately need right now.

Most would argue that Cleveland shouldn’t go with another coach without previous head-coaching experience given what happened with Kitchens this past season, but the success that Roman and Saleh had may be too much for the Browns to pass up.