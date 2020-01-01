Shirtless fan runs onto field at Rose Bowl, gets pummeled by security (Video)

The Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin was so entertaining that even one of the fans tried to get in on the action at one point.

It happened in the second quarter, during a break in the action, when a shirtless fan began running around across the field. He had his five seconds of fame, or thereabouts, until getting tackled by a few members of the security team.

The fan actually fought off the first security guard, but a few of his buddies jumped in and threw the guy to the ground.

https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/121251875531548672

Alrighty then.