Wisconsin player taunts Oregon counterpart, fight nearly breaks out (Video)

There are a few lines players should not cross during sporting events, and one of Wisconsin’s players did exactly that during the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, which nearly sparked a fight between the Badgers and Oregon Ducks.

It happened at the end of a play in the game, when some trash talking was going on. A Wisconsin player then did something that infuriates opponents — stepping over an Oregon player while he was on the ground.

That’s a no-no, and the Oregon players quickly stuck up for their guy, so a shoving match broke out.

Oregon player was mad Wisconsin player stepped over him like Allen Iverson did Ty Lue,,,"Bitch, don't ever step over me" pic.twitter.com/oyOh2DHN39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2020

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, and the focus was back on the game itself.