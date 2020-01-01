NCAA

Wisconsin player taunts Oregon counterpart, fight nearly breaks out (Video)

There are a few lines players should not cross during sporting events, and one of Wisconsin’s players did exactly that during the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, which nearly sparked a fight between the Badgers and Oregon Ducks.

It happened at the end of a play in the game, when some trash talking was going on. A Wisconsin player then did something that infuriates opponents — stepping over an Oregon player while he was on the ground.

That’s a no-no, and the Oregon players quickly stuck up for their guy, so a shoving match broke out.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, and the focus was back on the game itself.

